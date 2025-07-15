Eat in Marana, get rewarded: 'Dine and Discover Marana' is back this summer

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — This summer in Marana, you can get rewarded for supporting some of your favorite food spots in town.

Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce are hosting ‘Dine and Discover Marana’ for the third year.

You will need to visit four eateries – such as restaurants, food trucks or ice cream shops – in Marana to complete the summer-long challenge. A full list of dining options can be found here.

One of the dozens of options to visit is The Blacktop Grill, located at 8300 N. Thornydale Rd #120.

“Customers and people are my passion – food falls right under that category as well,” The Blacktop Grill Owner, Gabe Ceniceros, said.

Ceniceros has been combining his passions for over a decade. The Yuma-native first opened a food truck in 2014, then opened his restaurant in 2020.

The casual dining spot serves street food like hot dogs and tacos. Ceniceros also offers a vegan menu and provides options to those with other dietary restrictions.

Some restaurants, like The Blacktop Grill, have challenge cards available, or you can print one yourself.

“We all want more amazing restaurants and culinary options in Marana and in our community and this is the way that we can get more – is when we support the ones that we have in our community,” explained Marana Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Amanda Wiggins.

Once you have made four visits, turn in your card to the Marana Chamber and Visitor Center, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, to receive free Marana-themed merchandise. You can choose between several t-shirt and hat options.

“I think 'Dine and Discover' is definitely one of those things that really helps us local businesses to flourish, especially during the summer when it tends to slow down for a lot of people,” Ceniceros said.

The challenge ends August 11, and merchandise is available as supplies last.