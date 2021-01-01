Jonathan Marrero

Jonathan is a producer for Good Morning Tucson. Before coming to the Old Pueblo Jonathan grew up on Long Island, New York and graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York with a B.A. in Sports Communications.

After college he spent his post-grad years working in radio until he was able to make the jump to news here in Tucson and has a strong passion for producing.

In his spare time Jonathan is either playing the latest sports video game, listening to podcasts or watching his favorite team, the New York Rangers, during hockey season.

He also is an avid Peanut Butter and Jelly connoisseur.