Tucson Native Alex Bowman prepares for Pocono Raceway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of this weekend's Pocono Raceway doubleheader Tucson native Alex Bowman took some time to reflect on his Saturday June 26, 2021 victory.

Bowman had been trailing behind teammate Kyle Larson heading into the final lap until Larson's no. 5 car suffered a flat tire. Paving the way to victory for Bowman.

"He was able to get around me and I was like man 2nd was still a good day for us but bummed we weren't gonna get the win. Then I saw sparks flying of the 5 and I'm like he's got a flat tire; we're going to win this thing. So pretty crazy, obviously you never wanna see a teammate have an issue but I'll take a win any way I can get it. The last lap is the most important thing and anything can happen." Alex Bowman

Bowman is coming off a wreck-shortened race Sunday in New Hampshire. After fellow racer Ty Dillion made contact with Justin Haley, it led to Josh Bilicki, BJ McLeod and Bowman to wreck out of the race.

The Tucson native says he is hoping to shake off the bad luck this weekend.

"I hope so a lot of people said I won a lot of races by being lucky so either this is the payback from that or bad luck Bowman is just back. It’s been a frustrating month but I think we have a great race team and we’re all together and nobody’s mad and fighting with each other about the frustrations. We're all just digging in the same direction and hopefully we can overcome it this weekend. " Alex Boman

This year Bowman is not taking part in Nascar's silly season. This is a term referring to the time after the Nascar season where rumors about the next steps for drivers and owners begin to swirl. Bowman won't have to worry about this for another year.

"It's definitely been nice, it's been an interesting silly season there's a lot going on. It's kind of nice to sit back and watch it for once." Alex Bowman

Bowman is pushing for the playoffs this year; currently sitting 11th in the standings hoping to stay in the top 16. He can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win, but Bowman is looking to put the petal to the metal and speed into a higher standing.

"I want to run really well right now and start that momentum rolling. But I don't think you absolutely have to have this big chunk of positive momentum but that doesn't make me want it any less." Alex Bowman

Bowman didn't stop there; the Tucson native reflected on several aspects of his career. Including a shirt with the word "hack" on it, which some proceeds have been donated

Best Friends Animal Society

This shirt came to life after Bowman's win in Martinsville back in October when Denny Hamiln called him an "absolute hack."

"It's been a lot of fun working with Ally and best friends and we've raised more money than I ever thought we would. It's been really cool. I want to get out to Best friends to see it. But it sounds like an incredible place. We've donated a lot and hopefully that's helped a lot of lives. I'm excited to hopefully keep that rolling and hopefully get more wins and hopefully get a bunch of more money donated. " Alex Bowman

Nascar's Pocono weekend kicks off Friday July 22 with the Truck series. Then a Nascar xfinity series race Saturday and a Nascar Cup Series race Sunday.