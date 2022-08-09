Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Tuesday, Aug. 9

Drivers pass through flood
Louis Pereira
Posted at 2:33 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 05:33:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

2:30a.m.
Pima County announced the following road closures:

  • Speedway Blvd east of Houghton Rd
  • Fort Lowell Rd east of Melpomene Way.
  • Overton Rd East of La Cholla.
  • Overton Road & the CDO Wash.
  • Overton Rd west of Verch Wy
  • Tanque Verde Rd at Conestoga Av.
  • Tanque Verde Loop Rd south of Linden St at the Tanque Verde Creek

Pima County announced proceed with caution for the following roads:

  • Lago del Oro north of Golder Ranch Rd
  • River Rd east of Pontatoc Rd west of the Valley View Wash.
  • Fort Lowell Rd west of Conestoga Av.
