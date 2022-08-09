LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Tuesday, Aug. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
2:30a.m.
Pima County announced the following road closures:
- Speedway Blvd east of Houghton Rd
- Fort Lowell Rd east of Melpomene Way.
- Overton Rd East of La Cholla.
- Overton Road & the CDO Wash.
- Overton Rd west of Verch Wy
- Tanque Verde Rd at Conestoga Av.
- Tanque Verde Loop Rd south of Linden St at the Tanque Verde Creek
Pima County announced proceed with caution for the following roads:
- Lago del Oro north of Golder Ranch Rd
- River Rd east of Pontatoc Rd west of the Valley View Wash.
- Fort Lowell Rd west of Conestoga Av.