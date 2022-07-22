Arizona Oncology doctor inducted into prestigious Brachytherapy Society

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Oncology is announcing Nikhil G. Thaker MD, MHA, MBA, CMQ, DABR, DABPM, FABS, has been inducted into the 2022 class of the American Brachytherapy Society Fellows by the American Brachytherapy Society Board of Directors.

The group says the ABS Fellowship is granted to physicians with significant contributions and accomplishments in the field of brachytherapy, and nominees are evaluated by their contributions to research, patient care, education, or leadership.

Adding; only six physicians have been inducted to this fellowship nationwide in the past two years.

Dr. Thaker is based out of Tucson-Craycroft Radiation Oncology, which is located at 2625 N. Craycroft Rd., #100, Tucson, AZ 85712.