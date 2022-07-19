Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Native American Student Services Department Back to School Supply Drive

NASS school supply drive
Facebok: <a href="https://www.facebook.com/NASSD.tusd/?__cft__[0]=AZWBlwZ-muF_UEbgTv-_umN5rekEYoHOecXgCkkj6xpaKQWICi9_nav7tGiYSWBCcb9rs9J-uNfQH2qllIArH1FcfLKHMJdvJFrrCswHYI5LVUWp8ufXZsv2uW43VGXmXYmjU24XYgx0ave5jfKk5ag9O7jXa_sgcX7Hk17yIqx9Vj1zBBx-XP1fPRchaukzqilgcprMKSmahpQYgqrXtO2I&amp;__tn__=-UC*F">Native American Student Services Department-TUSD</a>
NASS school supply drive
Posted at 4:04 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 07:10:20-04

The 2022-23 school year begins August 4th for Southern Arizona's largest school district.

Tuscon Unified School District's Native American Student Services Department is announcing events where students can pick up school supplies from July 18th to July 20th.

The school supply distribution events are set to run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 19th — Catalina Family Resource Center
3645 E. Pima Drive

July 20th — Menlo Park Family Resource Center
1100 W. Fresno St.

Families can also pick up supplies at the Southwest Education Center while supplies last.
Students must be registered for the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰