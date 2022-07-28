Salvation Army distributes backpacks to students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army of Tucson says it plans to distribute back packs Friday, July 29 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main.

The organization says these back packs will go to students in need from grades K through 12.

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity and for their consistent help to the children of Tucson this summer. This program is so valuable because it keeps our children citizens supplied with the necessary school supplies for online and in class sessions,” -Captain Chris Kim, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.

The Salvation Army is also asking for donations of bottled water, juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter & jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand soap, rubbing alcohol and Ensure.

These items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.