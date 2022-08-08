Marana Unified School District welcomes students, prioritizes safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More alarm clocks are going off as Marana Unified School District begins the school year Monday with some updated security procedures.

The district says it decided to take action over the summer and make sure to have new plans in place before August 8th's first bell.

So working with local law enforcement we conducted school security assessments at all of our schools and we are also going to be welcoming in a safety and security coordinator who is going to be a former police officer will be joining our team. We are really excited to have that addition as well. Alli Benjamin, Director of Public Relations & Community Engagement

The district says while it is ready to start a new school year, there are still some job openings that need to be filled both in and outside the classroom.

Marana Unified says it is also working to let families know about a measure set to be on the ballot in November.

Prop 491 which looks to add a new K-8 school and improve security and transportation for students.