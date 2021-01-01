Heidi Alagha anchors the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. news.

Heidi grew up in San Diego, California. She attended San Diego State University where she majored in Journalism and has a minor in History. She started off her career in San Diego as a producer at KUSI. She landed her first on air job after graduating college at KRBC in Abilene, Texas. There she was a morning anchor and producer. After 16 months, she made the move to KCEN in Waco, Texas.

Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. When Heidi isn’t working, she loves to watch movies, hang out with her dog Louie, and visit family. Heidi is also bilingual. She speaks Arabic.

Heidi is very excited to be calling Tucson her new home and can’t wait to explore all the wonderful places Tucson has to offer.

If you have any story ideas for her, reach out to her on social media!

