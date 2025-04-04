Gridiron Greatness: Heidi tries coaching Pueblo High football

In this job market, sometimes you have to be a Warrior to get the position you want in life.

That's exactly what I did when I applied to be a coach for the Pueblo High School football team.

"I'm a Warrior now!" I declared proudly, after putting on an official Pueblo shirt.

KGUN 9

Under the watchful eye of Coach Sly Lewis, a 1992 Pueblo graduate tapped to coach the team in 2024, I was ready to shape these young players into gridiron giants.

I started things off by picking up the drills.

First, a vertical set. I moved backward in a partial squat position along a foot ladder laid out on the grass.

"We don't want to move too quick, because you'll start flying back," my line coach guide instructed me. "If there is a guy rushing me, he is going to put me on my butt."

KGUN 9

Success! I was feeling pretty good, and a little winded.

"I got this," I said with confidence. "Maybe we can run a play at the end. I'm going to score a touchdown. Hopefully, I don't break a nail"

From there, I went on to work with the boys.

I began my coaching career by demonstrating a running back drill for the team.

"One foot in, high knees, jump cut to the left, then sprint it out," I recited the instructions bestowed upon me a few moments prior.

KGUN 9

I shot down the field, handling each move like a female Christian McCaffrey.

Now it was time for the fellas to follow in my footsteps.

"You ready?" I asked the squad.

Off went the first runner. Then another.

"Here we go," I shouted and clapped. "Next! Go, go, go!"

I was in full coach mode.

"Here's what I want now," I said to the crew. "No breaks. You're sprinting fast. No breaks. We are going to hustle now!"

I wasn't going to allow any mistakes.

Down went a mini-hurdle.

"No, no no," I yelled. "You can do it again. Run it back. You gotta get it right."

I was whipping them into shape. They were starting to look good out there!

My job was finished with the running backs. It was time to move on to the linemen.

KGUN 9

I showed them their drill, the same vertical set I started with.

"Boom, boom, boom, drop your knees," I declared.

Now it was their turn.

"You ready? Let's go!" I shouted.

One after another, the players backed down the grass.

At this point, I was just saying whatever came to mind to keep their momentum going.

"Eyes up, eyes up," I shouted.

With the drill ended, it was time for no-helmet Heidi to show these kids how winning is done.

We ran a play and I took off down the field. The quarterback let the ball rip in my direction and right into my arms. I made a break for the end zone. No one could stop me.

Touchdown!!! That should impress coach!

The moment of truth had arrived. Would my skills on the field equal employment?

KGUN 9

"We are hiring Heidi," Coach Lewis announced, as the team burst into celebration.

If this TV news thing doesn't work out, I am well on my way to a bright future in the NFL.