Burpees and Goblet Squats: Heidi eyes trainer job at her favorite fitness center

After scoring a sweet gig with a popular downtown steak and seafood restaurant last week, I needed a new job. One where I could shed the calories consumed from those late evenings eating Tomahawk steak leftovers with the crew after shift.
I opted for the familiar, applying somewhere I already frequent about 4-5 times a week: F45 Training,
The Australian-born fitness chain has seven locations in Tucson, so I was hoping they'd have room for one more coach. I auditioned at their spot on the northeast side, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Is it the part I was born to play? Yes, yes it is.
Would I be able to pull it off? Only time would tell.
Coach Steven broke out the introductions to the group I would be training.
"With me is the amazing and talented Coach Heidi," he announced.
Amazing AND talented? I'm blushing.
"And today, we have 'Drift,'" he continued. "A hybrid, cardio-focused workout with nine stations set up for you in three pods."
Even with my colleagues secretly infiltrating the group, Executive Producer Jamie Smet and Producer Adrian Delgado, I was still pretty nervous.
We started off with a demonstration of the workout.
Coach Steven began throwing out terms like "dumbbell swing," "goblet squat" and "medicine ball burpee," while I went through the appropriate motions.
The tables were then turned, as I shouted out instructions while Coach Steven did my bidding.
"Station 12 is going to be SkiErg," I said confidently. "You are going to do 10 reps of that. Then, you are going to do high-knee hops."
Instructions given, the real work then began.
Equipped with a town-crier bell in hand, I rang with vigor as my group started on their fitness journey.
"Three, two, one. Let's work!" I shouted.
I have to say, I was enjoying not being the one working out.
But, as the instructor of this rag-tag bunch, sometimes you have to lead by example.
I got close to the ground to show them how a burpee was done.
"You have to place your hands here, kick back, kick forward, then explode up, then drop back down," I explained.
Simple, right?
I was a tough but fair instructor.
"Oh, you can go faster," I said to one slow-pedaling participant.
"All the way down like a squat," I chided Producer Jamie.
I jumped in for a few stations to keep the momentum going.
"Don't say I didn't work out with you," I shouted.
My job was to keep them going. Of course, having the bell really helped.
By the time the session was over, my group was drenched in sweat and I was feeling pretty good about my future position at F45.
I asked Coach Steve how I did.
"Heidi, I think you are hired," he replied.
My producers are going to be sore tomorrow, but it was all worth it.
See you at the gym!
——-
Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.