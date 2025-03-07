Burpees and Goblet Squats: Heidi eyes trainer job at her favorite fitness center

After scoring a sweet gig with a popular downtown steak and seafood restaurant last week, I needed a new job. One where I could shed the calories consumed from those late evenings eating Tomahawk steak leftovers with the crew after shift.

I opted for the familiar, applying somewhere I already frequent about 4-5 times a week: F45 Training,

The Australian-born fitness chain has seven locations in Tucson, so I was hoping they'd have room for one more coach. I auditioned at their spot on the northeast side, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Is it the part I was born to play? Yes, yes it is.

Would I be able to pull it off? Only time would tell.

Coach Steven broke out the introductions to the group I would be training.

KGUN 9

"With me is the amazing and talented Coach Heidi," he announced.

Amazing AND talented? I'm blushing.

"And today, we have 'Drift,'" he continued. "A hybrid, cardio-focused workout with nine stations set up for you in three pods."

Even with my colleagues secretly infiltrating the group, Executive Producer Jamie Smet and Producer Adrian Delgado, I was still pretty nervous.

We started off with a demonstration of the workout.

Coach Steven began throwing out terms like "dumbbell swing," "goblet squat" and "medicine ball burpee," while I went through the appropriate motions.

KGUN 9

The tables were then turned, as I shouted out instructions while Coach Steven did my bidding.

"Station 12 is going to be SkiErg," I said confidently. "You are going to do 10 reps of that. Then, you are going to do high-knee hops."

Instructions given, the real work then began.

Equipped with a town-crier bell in hand, I rang with vigor as my group started on their fitness journey.

"Three, two, one. Let's work!" I shouted.

I have to say, I was enjoying not being the one working out.

But, as the instructor of this rag-tag bunch, sometimes you have to lead by example.

I got close to the ground to show them how a burpee was done.

"You have to place your hands here, kick back, kick forward, then explode up, then drop back down," I explained.

KGUN 9

Simple, right?

I was a tough but fair instructor.

"Oh, you can go faster," I said to one slow-pedaling participant.

"All the way down like a squat," I chided Producer Jamie.

I jumped in for a few stations to keep the momentum going.

"Don't say I didn't work out with you," I shouted.

My job was to keep them going. Of course, having the bell really helped.

By the time the session was over, my group was drenched in sweat and I was feeling pretty good about my future position at F45.

I asked Coach Steve how I did.

"Heidi, I think you are hired," he replied.

KGUN 9

My producers are going to be sore tomorrow, but it was all worth it.

See you at the gym!