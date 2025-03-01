Pima County Sports Hall of Fame highlights African American athletes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Black History Month comes to a close, KGUN 9 is shining a light on the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame and its contributions to preserving the legacy of African American athletes.

One of the many distinguished inductees is Delano Price, who was honored in 2010 for both his achievements as an athlete and his career as a coach.

Price captained Tucson High School’s last state championship team before earning All-American honors.

More recently, he served as the vice president of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, helping to celebrate the accomplishments of local athletes.

Price expressed his pride in the Hall of Fame’s representation of African Americans in sports, highlighting the role athletics has played in providing opportunities for advancement.

"I want to emphasize the importance of that because traditionally, it was through athletics and entertainment that African American people were able to elevate their status, gain recognition, and move up economically," Price said. "So many great people, like Joe Battis and my late mentor Ernie McCray, have paved the way for future generations."

Despite being established in 1989, the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame does not yet have a physical location.

Organizers are actively seeking a permanent space to display the achievements of its inductees and further honor the region’s rich sports history.

As efforts continue to find a home for the Hall of Fame, its legacy remains a historic part of Tucson’s sports community.