Tucson author, Air Force member honors grandparents with children's book

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Air Force member in Tucson is now a published author.

For seven years, Jocelyn Carver has served in the Air Force, moving to Tucson in December. She has been stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Carver’s debut children’s book, Sian’s Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa, was recently released on Amazon.

Although it wasn’t published in time to be featured in this year’s Tucson Festival of Books, she plans to register it for next year’s event.

The book tells the story of a young girl who spends her summer with her grandparents. During this time, she learns about gardening, giving back to the community, and the importance of kindness.

“I was fortunate to be close to my grandparents on both my mom’s and dad’s side,” Carver said.

However, she did not decide to write a book in honor of her last surviving grandparents until their passing in September 2023.

“I think I want to write a book in dedication of them,” she said.

Determined to bring her vision to life, Carver wrote the manuscript on July 4, 2024, and began working with a publishing company.

“It takes a while, especially with editing,” she explained. “First, they have to approve the manuscript, then you find an illustrator for a children’s book. It was a long process, but definitely worth it.”

For Carver, this book is more than just a story—it’s a tribute.

“One of my grandmothers always wanted to write a book, and having one dedicated to her, I think it would have touched her,” she said.

She hopes young readers who pick up a copy take away an important message.

“I hope people realize the importance of grandparents,” she said.