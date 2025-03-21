From the catwalk to control room: Heidi takes on a theater gig at ATC

Starting next Sunday, Arizona Theatre Company will be staging its latest production, "Bob & Jean: A Love Story," a romance between a soldier and an actress, set during the chaos of World War II.

And while my time in front of the camera has prepared me to be a leading lady, today I auditioned for an equally important behind-the-scenes role: Theatrical electrician.

I arrived at the Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., Downtown, and got right to work, making my way across a stage meant to look like a series of wartime letters.

From there, I was equipped with a hard hat and wrench, my new tools of the trade!

I was ready to set up some lights for the big show.

Lighting and Projections Supervisor Tiffer Hill guided me through the process. Lots of instructions.

Too many? Nah. I've got this.

I set off up the ladder to secure a stage light onto a pole.

"This is heavier than I thought," I said, laughing, as Tiffer handed me the 17-pound light source.

I hung it, locked it in, clipped it, plugged it, and within a couple of minutes, it was "Lights, camera, action!"

"There we go! Woo!" I proclaimed, victorious. This may just be me projecting, but Tiffer seemed super impressed.

Then, a curve ball.

I had to reposition the light and make sure it was focused.

It was point, then tighten. Too easy. I tell ya, a tech's work is never done.

Once again, I let out a "There! Woo!" upon completion.

Tiffer remained impressed.

The next assignment took me high above the stage, up an ominous-looking, jet-black spiral staircase leading to the catwalk.

"I'm like claustrophobic," I said, as I climbed higher, into the heavens. "Am I almost there?"

"You are about a third of the way," Tiffer called down.

The goal this time was to get the lights on top plugged up in a specific order.

"Alright, I'm locked in," I tell Tiff, as I get everything plugged in place.

"Wow, this is a lot of work, and this is just for lighting," I said.

Tiffer chuckled.

We plugged in lucky No. 7, and we were finished!

We had time for one final task, one that would take us from the catwalk to the control room and beyond. We end up in a chilly space with a wall full of dimmer panels.

We had to make sure the panels were all turned on.

"Oh, my gosh, it's the moment of truth," I said to Tiffer.

I'm such a drama queen. Perfect for ATC.

After a few seconds....they were!

Tiff watched on like a proud papa.

We returned to the stage, where I had to ask...."are you hiring for firing Heidi?"

"Definitely hired," Tiffer replied.

My job as a theatrical electrician was secure, at least through the production's run, Monday, March 23-April 12 at the Temple, 330 S. Scott Ave.