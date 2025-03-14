HIRING HEIDI: Heidi Alagha cleans clothes at the dry cleaners

I went to Park Avenue Cleaners to be a dry cleaner—here’s how it went!

This was the machine I’d be working with—oh my gosh. But first, we had to press the collar.

"Wow—that looks awesome!"

Then, we moved over to the big steaming machine.

"It’s like dressing a mannequin!"

I was determined to make sure I lined everything up perfectly.

"Now I press—uh oh, here we go. Ahh, bye!"

The machine did the rest of the work. Time to see how it turned out!

"Wow… uh oh—oh no."

I took the button-up off the machine and put it on a hanger.

"Oh my gosh, it’s so bad."

So, I touched it up! A little water, some ironing like I would do at home, and—

"It turned out pretty good. Alright!"

Next up was removing a stain from another button-up.

"Time to clean this up."

I used another machine for this task.

"It’s going away! I need one of these at home."

The stain wasn’t gone yet, so I added some solution.

"Pour just a little drop—ahh, that wasn’t a little drop! Ahhh—okay, I’m done."

Then, I steamed it off.

"I think it’s gone!"

One last step—drying the wet area.

"Wow, this is so cool!"

Before I left, I had to help find someone’s order.

"Ahh, it’s going… 243."

I’d say this was the most fun part of the job.

"Woo, 243! There it is!"

So, am I getting hired or fired?

"I think we will hire Heidi. You did a good job."