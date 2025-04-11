HIRING HEIDI: Training to be top cop with Tucson Police Department

From baking cakes and Japanese drumming to spinning signs and cutting hair, I've applied to just about every job imaginable for Hiring Heidi.

Now, as the sun sets on my time here at KGUN 9, I wanted my final Hiring Heidi to challenge me in new ways. I did that by applying to be a bona fide officer with the Tucson Police Department.

My journey to law enforcement began at the Tucson Police Academy on South Wilmot Road.

I knuckled up as I learned to defend myself.

First, they had me spar. Then I was asked to carry a very heavy, very stubborn 165-pound dummy. Well, sort of.

At times, the dummy got the better of me.

"This is so hard," I said to myself, and then out loud so my instructors could hear.

After I failed at that, we made our way outside.

The next obstacle was scaling a 6-foot wall.

"Wow," I said. "No way I can do this."

By some small miracle, and with big "H" energy, over I went.

I am still not sure how I managed to pull that off.

The obstacle track was next; a long stretch of pavement with a lone hurdle halfway through.

I had to run the track, while staying in the lines, in 20 seconds.

I did it in 24. Not bad, Alagha!

From there, it was on to the big show. I threw on some protective gear, goggles and ear protection, and responded to a simulated domestic violence situation using a simulated gun (not a real gun in any way, shape or form.)

I carefully made my way through the building, like a character straight out of "Law and Order."

I took one criminal down, then came dangerously close to shooting an officer.

But I had to keep going.

I shouted random commands to intimidating paper targets. "Get on the ground!" "Put your gun down!" Do I shoot him?"

The simulation was absolute chaos. It honestly felt like I was in a movie.

"Oh my gosh," I said to my trainers. "You want me to do it again? Yes!"

With the simulations over, I had one question left to ask: Would I be a top cop or should I look into work with Tucson Fire?

"Based off your performance today; attitude, efforts, skill set. 100% a hire," my new boss said!

My final job hunt, to protect and serve, was a rousing success.

My sincerest thanks to all of those who hired me and fired me over the years and to my No. 1 cameraman extraordinaire, Jon Perra, for capturing me at my best and my worst while on the job.

Thank you, Tucson!