Teacher of the Year: Nominee Danielle Neumann teaches history at Mica Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Danielle Neumann, now in her sixth year of teaching, has her hands full as a history teacher at Mica Mountain High School in the Vail Unified School District, teaching four different courses.

She teaches both standard and AP US history classes, Freshman Leadership and student government, and has been with the high school through some significant changes—from teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic to watching the school's population grow significantly in a relatively short period.

For new teachers, adapting to their first year is typically a challenge—but Neumann recalls the specific hurdles that came with getting off the ground during the pandemic.

"We started in the middle of COVID," Neumann said. "I had kids in class, I had kids out of class back-and-forth that year."

Not only has Neumann herself grown into the job over the past six years—she tells me she started off as a world history teacher before taking on the variety of courses she has now—but Mica Mountain's population has more than doubled.

"To see us grow from 500 kids to now 1300, and the programs that come with that," Neumann said.

Six years into the job, Neumann is now getting recognized for her work as a nominee for Arizona's Athletics Teach of the Year Awards.

"I actually was nominated by our principal, who was one of my assistant principals when I was in high school," Neumann tells me.

"He's seen me grow up and gave me the opportunity to coach our cheer team, to teach here. To see someone recognize me as a teacher when they were my own teacher has meant a lot to me."

For Neumann, the honor feels like a full-circle moment.

"First of all I'm a wildcat, U of A," she said. "I look back six years now and to think I started my education there and I'm now being recognized for what I was taught at that intuition would mean a lot."

And though the honor of the nomination means a great deal, Neumann says helping her current students prepare for their future is most rewarding.

"To see them leave as future adults is the best part," said Neumann.

Arizona Athletics will announce the Teacher of the Year in March.