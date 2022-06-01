Alexis joined the KGUN 9 team in November of 2022 as a Cochise County / Sierra Vista multimedia journalist. The move marked a return to journalism for her.

She graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Communication in August 2017.

Since graduating, Alexis has made Cochise County her home. She began her journalism career as a sports/general assignment for the Herald/Review Newspaper in Sierra Vista. Alexis covered Cochise County news and sports for three and a half years.

When she's not reporting she loves playing with her cattle dog Mutt, spending time with loved ones and being a couch potato.

Alexis is excited to return to working in a reporter role while continuing to showcase all that Cochise County and Sierra Vista have to offer.

To connect with Alexis reach out to her on social media or email alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com.