Dave Ord joined the KGUN-9 news team in June 2023. Dave is the Assignment Editor and has over three decades of experience in journalism as both a writer and editor.

Dave, who is an avid soccer enthusiast and has been to seven World Cups, has lived in Tucson for most of his life and considers it the best place in the world to live. Dave enjoys all types of traveling, whether it's throughout Southern Arizona or across the globe.