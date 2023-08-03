Davis-Monthan selected as the preferred location to host special operations command

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been selected by the Department of the Air Force as the preferred location to host its special operations command's third power projection wing, according to an Air Force news release.

Standing up the new wing at Davis-Monthan requires several relocations, planned throughout the next five years. The final decision will be made following completion of the environmental impact analysis process.

Some of the planned transition actions include: