Davis-Monthan selected as the preferred location to host special operations command

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been selected by the Department of the Air Force as the preferred location to host its special operations command's third power projection wing, according to an Air Force news release.
Standing up the new wing at Davis-Monthan requires several relocations, planned throughout the next five years. The final decision will be made following completion of the environmental impact analysis process.
Some of the planned transition actions include:
- The 47th Fighter Squadron (24 A-10s), the 354th Fighter Squadron (26 A-10s) and the 357th Fighter Squadron (28 A-10s) at Davis-Monthan will inactivate and their respective A-10s will be retired. The 47th FS and 357th FS will continue A-10 formal training until inactivation.
- The 492nd SOW at Hurlburt Field, Florida, will relocate to Davis-Monthan.
- The U-28 Draco fleets at Cannon AFB, New Mexico, and Hurlburt Field will be replaced by the OA-1K Armed Overwatch aircraft. As part of the 492nd SOW’s transition to a power projection wing, one OA-1K Armed Overwatch squadron will relocate from Hurlburt Field to Davis-Monthan.
- An MC-130J Commando II squadron will relocate from Cannon AFB to Davis-Monthan to join the 492nd SOW.
- An additional MC-130J squadron will activate at Davis-Monthan.
- The 21st Special Tactics Squadron will relocate from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, to Davis-Monthan.
- The 22nd Special Tactics Squadron will relocate from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to Davis-Monthan.
- The 492nd Theater Air Operations Squadron will activate at Duke Field and transfer to Davis- Monthan.
- The 34th Weapons Squadron and the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron will relocate from Nellis AFB, Nevada, to Davis-Monthan, transferring five HH-60W Jolly Green IIs.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube