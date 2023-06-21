Coyotes sign Roadrunner Mike Carcone to 2-year deal contract

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday that forward Mike Carcone, who played with the Tucson Roadrunners for the last three years, has been re-signed to a two-year, one-way contract. Carcone, the reigning AHL scoring leader, set franchise records in 2022-23 with 31 goals and 85 total points. He also had two goals and an assist in nine NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes.

Carcone set career highs across the board in his third campaign with the Tucson Roadrunners, finishing the year with 31 goals, 54 assists and 85 total points in 65 games played.

The 27-year-old led the American Hockey League in total points and shots on goal (273), while also finishing in the top five in goals (5th), assists (3rd), power-play goals (3rd), power-play points (2nd), and had the longest scoring streak in the league at 15 consecutive games with a point.

Along with winning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the leading point-getter in the AHL in 2022-23, Carcone represented the Roadrunners at his first AHL All-Star Classic in Laval in February and was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team at the end of the season.

Since joining the Roadrunners prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, Carcone has totaled 70 goals and 81 assists for 151 points in 148 games played.

Following his first season in Southern Arizona, Carcone signed a two-year, two-way contract with Arizona on July 29, 2021.

He ranks in the top three in team history for goals (2nd), assists (3rd), total points (2nd) and penalty minutes (207 – 3rd). Carcone made his National Hockey League debut with the Arizona Coyotes on December 28, 2021, and has since registered nine points (6g 3a) in 30 NHL contests with Arizona.