Trader Joe's recalling two types of cookies that could contain rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trader Joe's has announced recalls for two of its almond cookie tubs that may contain rocks The supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) alerted the company that the products can contain the hazardous materials.

The following are the products being recalled:



Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a Sell By of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell by of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23.

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.