Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Trader Joe's recalling two types of cookies that could contain rocks

2 types of almond cookies may contain hazardous materials
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
The Trader Joe's Los Feliz store sign is seen in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 19:33:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trader Joe's has announced recalls for two of its almond cookie tubs that may contain rocks The supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) alerted the company that the products can contain the hazardous materials.

The following are the products being recalled:

  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a Sell By of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23
  • Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell by of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23.

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!