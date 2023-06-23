Watch Now
Two UA basketball players going to world championships

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 19:31:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats basketball players Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin will be competing in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary over the next two weeks.

Boswell is on the U.S. national team and Borovicanin is with Serbia. Boswell and the Americans will open on June 24 against Madagascar.

Borovicanin and his fellow Serbs will take on Egypt on the same day in another group-stage game. If they advance through the group stage, Round of 16 game will take place on June 28, with the quarterfinals running from June 30 through July 2.

