Developer pulls applications for large Rio Rico development

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A prominent landowner withdrew two applications last week that were related to a contentious rezoning proposal that would have made way for large development in Rio Rico.

Andy Jackson announced the withdrawal of the applications for the development on 3,550 acres the day before a Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 1.

Local residents raised concerns about potential negative impacts on the town.

The reclassification of the extensive land area, along the I-19 corridor in Rio Rico, received approval from the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors in December 2022. However, the plans faced significant opposition from residents residing in the serene retirement community.

The proposed plan highlighted the creation of a significant economic center for the region, with potential opportunities in education, housing, and business.

However, the proposed hosting of a mining site was a major point of contention for many residents.