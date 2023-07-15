FC Tucson's playoff bid comes down to final regular-season game

FC Tucson heads into the final day of the regular season with their playoff hopes still alive when they take on Arizona Arsenal at Kino North Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Battling with Redlands FC for the final playoff spot, the Men in Black need to win and have Redlands FC draw or lose. FC Tucson can also make it into the postseason if they draw and Redlands loses.

Redlands FC will be traveling to the Ventura County Fusion, which has already locked up a playoff spot, and playing at the same time as the FC Tucson game. Ventura County will lock up the top seed in the playoffs with a win or draw against Redlands FC.

If FC Tucson wins or draws on Saturday night, they will finish with their first undefeated league season at home in team history. A win will extend their winning streak to five straight games.