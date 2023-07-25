Pima County issues ozone alert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an Ozone Action Day for Tucson on Tuesday.
Those who are sensitive to ozone pollution could experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing discomfort.
Individuals who are particularly sensitive to ozone may want to limit their level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m. when elevated levels of ozone pollution are more likely to occur.
Those who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include children, adults who are active outdoors, people with respiratory diseases, and certain individuals who have an unusual sensitivity to this particular pollutant. Those people who are feeling symptoms should seek medical attention, if necessary.
Motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents can generate ground-level ozone.
Actions to reduce the production of ground level ozone:
- Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
- Ride the bus, walk, bike, or share a ride with friends and family.
- Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine.
- Re-fuel your car after dark or during cooler evening hours when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
- While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
- Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
- Avoid using gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment.
- Check your tire pressure monthly and keep tires properly inflated for peak performance.
- Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.
- Use low-VOC or water-based paints, stains, finishes, and paint strippers and ensure that they are sealed properly.