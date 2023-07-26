Watch Now
Women's group holding supplies shower

Women of Quail Creek school supply donations run through Aug. 13
Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:02:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) at Robson Resort Communities is a group of over 400 women, all 55+ residents, striving to make a difference with the Teacher Supplies Shower that runs through Aug. 13.

Supplies are needed before the school season starts in Green Valley. These donations go to teachers at Sahuarita Primary School for grades K-2 and include items such as:

  • Printer paper
  • Erasers
  • #2 pencils
  • Colored pencils
  • Glue sticks.

Founded in March 2004, this group has a long history of putting together events and even fashion shows to raise money for any good cause.
Contact them at https://womenqc.com/

