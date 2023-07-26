Women's group holding supplies shower

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) at Robson Resort Communities is a group of over 400 women, all 55+ residents, striving to make a difference with the Teacher Supplies Shower that runs through Aug. 13.

Supplies are needed before the school season starts in Green Valley. These donations go to teachers at Sahuarita Primary School for grades K-2 and include items such as:



Printer paper

Erasers

#2 pencils

Colored pencils

Glue sticks.

Founded in March 2004, this group has a long history of putting together events and even fashion shows to raise money for any good cause.

Contact them at https://womenqc.com/

