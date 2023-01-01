Bri Pacelli, originally from Southern California, joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist and reporter in October of 2023. She recently graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School, where she earned a degree in journalism and mass communication.

During her college tenure, Bri completed an internship at Criminal Minded Media, a podcast company focused on Arizona's historical crime. She also took on roles as a reporter and anchor at Cronkite News, concentrating on money and health.

In her free time, Bri enjoys staying active, whether it's a workout at the gym or exploring the outdoors on a hiking adventure. She also loves trying new restaurants and can’t wait to see what Tucson has to offer.

Bri is thrilled to immerse herself in Tucson's community and is dedicated to her growth as a journalist at KGUN 9.