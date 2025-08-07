More Tucson families surrendering dogs amid financial struggles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More Tucson families are surrendering their dogs, and Pima Animal Care Center says it’s largely due to financial hardship.

Director Steve Kozachik says the shelter has seen an increase in owner surrenders over the past year due to reasons like rising costs and housing instability.

“People surrendering their animals has been endemic,” Kozachik said. “The economy going south recently has not helped… The local housing crisis has not helped.”

While Arizona’s unemployment rate remains relatively low, the state ranked 46th in income growth earlier this year. With the average cost of pet care exceeding $1,000 per year, many families are finding it harder to keep up.

To help, PACC is offering support programs that allow families to foster out their pets during tough times. The center also provides free pet food, enrichment toys, and low-cost vet care for those who adopted through the shelter.