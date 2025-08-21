Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Code Ninjas teaches kids digital skills through video games

Kids in Tucson are learning digital literacy, problem solving and coding by building their own video games at Code Ninjas.
Code Ninjas teaches kids digital skills through video games
Screenshot 2025-08-21 at 4.08.14 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back-to-school season is no longer just about pencils and notebooks. At Code Ninjas, kids are learning digital literacy, coding, and problem-solving through video game building.

Center Director Mikayla Pasqualone said technology is everywhere, making it crucial for kids to develop skills that go beyond the classroom. The program uses a game-based curriculum that allows students to design their own video games while also learning teamwork, communication, and computer skills.

Parents say it gives them peace of mind knowing screen time can be productive. Oro Valley Code Ninjas owner Jonathan Kevan said even his 5 and 8-year-old children are already learning coding concepts through the program.

Code Ninjas offers year-round summer and after-school programs. Tucson currently has one location, with another set to open in Oro Valley by the end of the year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism