Code Ninjas teaches kids digital skills through video games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back-to-school season is no longer just about pencils and notebooks. At Code Ninjas, kids are learning digital literacy, coding, and problem-solving through video game building.

Center Director Mikayla Pasqualone said technology is everywhere, making it crucial for kids to develop skills that go beyond the classroom. The program uses a game-based curriculum that allows students to design their own video games while also learning teamwork, communication, and computer skills.

Parents say it gives them peace of mind knowing screen time can be productive. Oro Valley Code Ninjas owner Jonathan Kevan said even his 5 and 8-year-old children are already learning coding concepts through the program.

Code Ninjas offers year-round summer and after-school programs. Tucson currently has one location, with another set to open in Oro Valley by the end of the year.