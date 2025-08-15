Hikers on Tumamoc Hill share the trail with venomous reptiles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tumamoc Hill is one of Tucson’s most popular hiking spots, but it’s also home to a variety of venomous reptiles.

The Desert Laboratory has studied the hill’s plants and animals since 1903. Robert A. Villa, the lab’s community outreach assistant, says the protected terrain supports four main species: Gila monsters, western diamondback rattlesnakes, tiger rattlesnakes, and blacktail rattlesnakes.

Villa says hikers are more likely to encounter them at sunrise or sunset, when temperatures are cooler. While rattlesnakes may seem dangerous, Villa says they’re ambush predators that prefer to avoid people. “If they rattle, that’s their way of saying, ‘I’m afraid; stay back,’” he said.

Villa encourages hikers to keep their distance, take photos from afar, and share sightings with the lab. “Tumamoc is their home as much as yours,” he said.

The lab will host an event from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday, giving visitors a chance to see animals like Sheila the Gila monster and Stanley the rattlesnake up close.