Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

New free medicare program brings relief to dementia caregivers

A new program has officially launched in Southern Arizona, helping those with dementia and their families.
New free medicare program brings relief to dementia caregivers
Screenshot 2025-08-11 at 4.15.03 AM.png
Posted

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Medicare program is helping ease the burden for Southern Arizona families caring for loved ones with dementia.

The GUIDE program, which is short for Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, launched in July and offers up to 80 hours of respite care per year along with 24/7 virtual nursing support. To qualify, participants must have traditional Medicare Parts A and B and a dementia diagnosis or need to be showing symptoms.

For Tucson resident Kathleen Manhardt, whose husband has dementia, the program has been life-changing. “I know when I leave the house that my husband is not alone,” she said. “I can do my chores without the guilt.”

Right at Home of Southern Arizona, which is piloting the program, says respite care allows caregivers to rest, work, or take care of other needs while knowing their loved one is safe.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism