New free medicare program brings relief to dementia caregivers

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Medicare program is helping ease the burden for Southern Arizona families caring for loved ones with dementia.

The GUIDE program, which is short for Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, launched in July and offers up to 80 hours of respite care per year along with 24/7 virtual nursing support. To qualify, participants must have traditional Medicare Parts A and B and a dementia diagnosis or need to be showing symptoms.

For Tucson resident Kathleen Manhardt, whose husband has dementia, the program has been life-changing. “I know when I leave the house that my husband is not alone,” she said. “I can do my chores without the guilt.”

Right at Home of Southern Arizona, which is piloting the program, says respite care allows caregivers to rest, work, or take care of other needs while knowing their loved one is safe.