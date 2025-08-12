Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vibrant murals by local artist welcome travelers to Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travelers flying through Tucson International Airport are now greeted by two massive, colorful murals created by local artist Victor Navarro.

The acrylic artworks, located near the parking structure and rental car area, showcase Tucson’s blend of Mexican, Native American, and American traditions. Navarro said he wanted the vibrant colors to reflect the city’s warmth and diversity.

“And if you look at my colors, they are vibrant and colorful, just like the people here,” said Navarro.

Airport officials said the project adds a unique visual welcome to the region, capturing the heart and personality of Tucson for visitors and residents.

