Reid Park Zoo launches cell phone recycling program to help flamingos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo is asking the community to recycle old electronics to help protect flamingo habitats in South America.

In partnership with ECO-CEL, the zoo is now accepting used cell phones, tablets, and chargers. The goal: reduce the demand for new lithium mining, which threatens ecosystems where Chilean flamingos live.

“We actually have minerals from the Earth in our cell phones,” said Jennifer Stoddard, Director of Conservation and Education at Reid Park Zoo. “Lithium is mined in areas like the Andes Mountains, which are also home to these flamingos.”

Stoddard says lithium is often extracted using evaporation pools that drain freshwater from the environment, water flamingos rely on.

“By recycling our cell phones, we can capture that lithium and reduce the need to mine for more,” she said.

Flamingos aren’t currently listed as endangered, but their populations are declining. Stoddard hopes the new recycling program will encourage people to act before it’s too late.

The drop-off box has been installed at the zoo for just over a week. Zoo officials ask that all personal data be wiped from devices before donating. You can drop off old phones, tablets, and chargers.