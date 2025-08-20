Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Surgeons see rise in cosmetic procedures after Ozempic weight loss

As more people take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss, surgeons are seeing an increase in demand for cosmetic procedures.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are helping people shed pounds quickly, but local surgeons say the results often come with another challenge, loose skin.

Dr. Chris Maloney, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Tucson, says he’s seeing more patients seek procedures after taking the medications. “We see changes not only in the body where people are losing weight, but also the breasts and face become more deflated,” he said.

Social media has fueled interest in options like facelifts, fat grafting, fillers and skin-tightening procedures. Maloney says patients typically have three choices: add volume, tighten skin with devices such as ultrasound, or undergo surgery.

But the drugs don’t just reduce fat, they also cause muscle loss, which can affect strength and appearance. “When you’re losing your muscle tone, you don’t look as good and your skin doesn’t drape the same way,” Maloney said.

Since the procedures are cosmetic, insurance doesn’t cover the cost. Prices for facelifts and body contouring can range from $10,000 to $50,000.

