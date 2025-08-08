Tucson woman shares experience after near miss in crosswalk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman is speaking out after a frightening close call in a crosswalk, a growing concern she has about pedestrian safety in the city.

Paulette Brooks says she was nearly hit by a car while walking with the signal at the intersection of Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon.

“I had the right of way. I had the green light, I had the walk signal,” said Brooks. “As soon as I stepped off the curb, a car turned right in front of me. I could touch it; it just scared me so much.”

In 2024 alone, 17 pedestrians and six cyclists were killed on Tucson’s streets, many in crosswalks.

Brooks now rides the bus and says she gave up driving after being rear-ended twice. “I’ve been driving for 55 years, and it wasn’t so bad until recently,” she said.

She believes more drivers are rushing and not paying attention. “People are in a hurry, and they just don’t think,” Brooks said.

After her incident, she spoke to a bus driver who said he had almost been hit the day before while helping a blind woman cross the same road.

Brooks hopes her story encourages drivers to slow down and pay closer attention before someone else isn’t as lucky.