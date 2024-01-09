Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for man allegedly involved in shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are actively searching for a Caucasian man, about 60 years old, in the area of 15000 N. Twin Lakes Dr., in Catalina, following a shooting incident.
According to PCSD, the suspect has a beard and was last seen wearing a red beanie and a yellow jacket.
Residents are advised to not approach him and to contact 911.
