Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for man allegedly involved in shooting

PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 18:14:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are actively searching for a Caucasian man, about 60 years old, in the area of 15000 N. Twin Lakes Dr., in Catalina, following a shooting incident.

According to PCSD, the suspect has a beard and was last seen wearing a red beanie and a yellow jacket.

Residents are advised to not approach him and to contact 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood