Deadly Oro Valley wreck causes two more crashes, deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Foothills District deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department rushed to respond to a traffic crash at North La Cholla Boulevard and North McCarty Road intersection.
On arrival, they found a collision involving three vehicles.
The first one, possibly without headlights, was heading north on La Cholla Boulevard.
The crash happened when the second vehicle, traveling south on La Cholla, made a left turn, heading east on McCarty Road.
In the aftermath, 18-year-old Gael Carrasco, a passenger in the first vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was seriously injured, while the other two occupants, one who was a minor, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second vehicle, occupied with two adults, was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say their injuries were only minor.
The third vehicle's sole occupant escaped injury after debris from the first crash hit the person.
This investigation is still ongoing.
