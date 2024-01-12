Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD pursues suspect in aggravated assault case

PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:47:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pima Regional SWAT Team are actively searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault call near Armstrong Road and Twin Lakes Road.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood