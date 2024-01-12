PCSD: Woman crossing Houghton Road at night hit and killed by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near Vail.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at around 7:19 p.m. at the 15000 block of South Houghton Road.

As deputies arrived, 69-year-old Eileen Wood was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Deputies say Wood and her husband were crossing Houghton Road in the dark when she was hit by a car driving south on Houghton Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.