PCSD: Woman crossing Houghton Road at night hit and killed by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near Vail.
The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at around 7:19 p.m. at the 15000 block of South Houghton Road.
As deputies arrived, 69-year-old Eileen Wood was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
Deputies say Wood and her husband were crossing Houghton Road in the dark when she was hit by a car driving south on Houghton Road.
The investigation remains ongoing.
