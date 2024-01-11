Watch Now
Person 'road rages' from one Oro Valley school to another, police say

Kenny Darr
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 10, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) responded to a road rage incident which started at Ironwood Ridge High School (IRHS) and extended to Richard B. Wilson K-8 School.

Officers say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of IRHS and continued into the parking lot of Wilson K-8.

Apparently, the situation is under investigation now. No arrests were made either.

According to the OVPD, there is no known threat to students.

