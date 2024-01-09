PCSD: Catalina Highway closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Catalina Highway at milepost 9.
Deputies say all directions on Catalina Highway are closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
For more information, please contact Pima County Sheriff's Road Condition Hotline at (520) 351-3351.
