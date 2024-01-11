PCSD: Northwest side road closure due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is on-site at a traffic collision on North La Cholla Boulevard and West McCarty Road.
Deputies say all north and southbound lanes between Sonoran Hills Court and Coral Ridge Loop are closed.
Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.
