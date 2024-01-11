Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Northwest side road closure due to crash

thumb-659f58e67dc5a-Road_Closure.jpg
PCSD
PCSD ROAD CLOSURE
thumb-659f58e67dc5a-Road_Closure.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 22:27:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is on-site at a traffic collision on North La Cholla Boulevard and West McCarty Road.

Deputies say all north and southbound lanes between Sonoran Hills Court and Coral Ridge Loop are closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood