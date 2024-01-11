Police: Deadly crash on Tucson's Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian not far from East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road.
Officer Frank Magos says it happened Wednesday evening near North Rook Avenue and East Fairmont Street.
According to him, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
