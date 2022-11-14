Wildcats surge to No. 14 in men's AP basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

North Carolina (2-0) remained No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Baylor.

UCLA (2-0) was the only other ranked Pac-12 team, at No. 8.

Arizona (2-0) hosts Dixie State (1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

