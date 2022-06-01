Breanna Isbell joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May.

While working towards her degree, Breanna was an anchor and reporter for both Cronkite News and Cronkite Sports on Arizona PBS, appearing on the Cronkite Sports Edition of Bally’s Arizona.

Breanna has spent time as a beat reporter for the Saguaro High School varsity baseball team, working as a publishing author for AZPreps365, and interning for Right This Minute.

Her love for both journalism and sports journalism stems from her passion for impactful storytelling and the connections made with those that allow her to share their story.

When she is not reporting, Breanna loves spending time with loved ones, staying active, and pleading for attention from her cat, Brittany.

Breanna is overjoyed to begin connecting with the people and community of Tucson and is always looking for story ideas and suggestions! Connect with her on socials or shoot an email to breanna.isbell@kgun9.com.