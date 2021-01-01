Ryan Fish joined KGUN 9 in August as a Multimedia Journalist.

Ryan comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster at KEYT in Santa Barbara. He covered wildfires, tourism, and the local response to crises like homelessness and the pandemic.

Before his time on the West Coast, Ryan worked as an NBC Page in New York City. He worked in creative services for WNBC News 4 New York and in production roles for CNBC’s Halftime Report and Fast Money, as well as the TODAY show. During his tenure he also worked with cast members and the talent team on Saturday Night Live.

Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs and graduated from Northwestern University, where he majored in journalism. He is an avid Bears, Bulls, Cubs and Blackhawks fan.

Ryan spent his childhood visiting family in Tucson often, so the Old Pueblo already feels like home.

When he is not covering a news story, you’ll often find him at a movie theatre or checking out a new coffee shop. He and his wife Kelsey also love hiking and backpacking across Arizona and the Southwest, or spending time with their cat, Lobo.

