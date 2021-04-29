Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Child Murders: Key evidence allowed

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN FILE
2019-09-24-clements-montage.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 19:18:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prosecutors say Christopher Clements' cell phone records place him near Isabel Celis' house, the spot where her remains were found, and the site where Maribel Gonzalez's remains were found.

Defense attorneys tried to block the phone evidence because it was originally requested in an unrelated case, and was based on a court order, not a formal search warrant.

Clements led investigators to Celis' remains but did not admit to killing her.

Detectives recognized the Celis site as near the location where Maribel Gonzalez's remains were found. That prompted them to view Clements as a suspect in the older girl’s murder. They say they got a DNA match to Clements off Maribel Gonzalez's body.

Superior Court Judge Deborah Bernini ruled the circumstances of how investigators obtained the cell phone tracking should not prevent prosecutors from using that evidence at trial.

Christopher Clements

Local News

Evidentiary hearings in Clements case could prove critical

Craig Smith
11:54 AM, Apr 14, 2021
2019-08-23 Clements in Maricopa-1.JPG

Local News

Prosecutors no longer seeking death in Clements trial

Brooke Long
7:54 PM, Apr 08, 2021
2019-09-24-clements-montage.jpg

Local News

Tucson child murders: Separate trials likely

Craig Smith
6:51 PM, Jan 04, 2021
2019-08-23 Clements in Maricopa-2.JPG

Local News

Trial date set for man accused of killing two Tucson girls

Sam Radwany
9:59 AM, Oct 14, 2019

Investigations

Celis, Gonzalez murder suspect may have more victims

Dave Biscobing
3:39 PM, May 16, 2019
2018-09-24 Clements Arraignment-Maribel2.jpg

Local News

Child murders: Suspect in court while parents look on

Craig Smith
7:20 PM, Apr 15, 2019

Local News

New details in murders of two young Tucson girls

Sam Radwany
5:00 PM, Nov 07, 2018
Court docs: Clements mentioned 2 more bodies to girlfriend

Local News

Court docs reveal timeline of Clements case

Sam Radwany
4:39 PM, Sep 24, 2018
Inside the mind of a child predator

Local News

Inside the mind of a child predator

Brooke Long, Claudia Kelly-Bazan
9:10 PM, Sep 20, 2018

Local News

How convicted sex offender flew under the radar

Valerie Cavazos
4:25 PM, Sep 15, 2018

Local News

How the Gonzales and Celis cases were cracked

Valerie Cavazos
1:29 PM, Sep 15, 2018
Isabel Celis memorial service set for Saturday

News

Isabel Celis autopsy does not explain how she died

Craig Smith
5:09 PM, Oct 23, 2017

News

Remains of Isabel Celis located five years later

Ina Ronquillo, Mac Colson
2:15 PM, Mar 31, 2017

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.