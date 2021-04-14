Evidentiary hearings in Clements case could prove critical

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The conviction or acquittal of Christopher Clements accused in the murders of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez could hinge on evidence hearings that begin in a Pima County Superior Court Wednesday.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Deborah Bernini will rule on evidence to be allowed in or out of the two separate trials to come. Those pieces of evidence will be key to whether jurors are willing to convict Clements in the two cases, or whether they find there is reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

Key evidence could include cell phone tracking of Clements that put him in the vicinity of where the remains of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales were found. Those remains were traced to him by a DNA match.

Years later, in an attempt to escape a burglary charge, Clements offered to lead investigators to the remains of Isabel Celis. Those remains were in a remote part of Avra Valley, very close to where the remains of Maribel Gonzales were found. It's that connection, that prosecutors are counting on to convict.

In the Celis murder, prosecutors do point to an extensive web of other bits of evidence. But due to the nature of the case, if any one piece of evidence is excluded the overall case may be compromised.

Hearings are expected to last three days, and it is unclear whether judge Deborah Bernini will rule immediately on these matters or take them under advisement and rule sometime in the future.