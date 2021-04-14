Watch
Evidentiary hearings in Clements case could prove critical

John Perra
Investigators say the murders of 13 year old Maribel Gonzalez and 6 year old Isabel Celis are tied together. They say DNA evidence links Clements to the remains of Maribel Gonzales. They were found in a remote area of Northwest Pima County three days after she disappeared. In return for having some unrelated charges dropped, Clements led investigators to the remains of Isabel Celis, but said he did not kill her. Her remains were very close to when Maribel Gonzales was found.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The conviction or acquittal of Christopher Clements accused in the murders of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez could hinge on evidence hearings that begin in a Pima County Superior Court Wednesday.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Deborah Bernini will rule on evidence to be allowed in or out of the two separate trials to come. Those pieces of evidence will be key to whether jurors are willing to convict Clements in the two cases, or whether they find there is reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

Key evidence could include cell phone tracking of Clements that put him in the vicinity of where the remains of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales were found. Those remains were traced to him by a DNA match.

Years later, in an attempt to escape a burglary charge, Clements offered to lead investigators to the remains of Isabel Celis. Those remains were in a remote part of Avra Valley, very close to where the remains of Maribel Gonzales were found. It's that connection, that prosecutors are counting on to convict.

In the Celis murder, prosecutors do point to an extensive web of other bits of evidence. But due to the nature of the case, if any one piece of evidence is excluded the overall case may be compromised.

Hearings are expected to last three days, and it is unclear whether judge Deborah Bernini will rule immediately on these matters or take them under advisement and rule sometime in the future.

