Tucson child murders: Two trials likely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man charged with killing six year old Isabel Celis and 13 year old Maribel Gonzalez could have two separate trials in the deaths.

Judge Deborah Bernini granted a defense request to separate the two murder cases.

Christopher Clements attorneys say he should have a separate trial in each death because he may want to testify in his own defense in the Celis case---but if the cases are combined, prosecutors would be free to ask him questions on the Gonzalez murder.

Prosecutors say the cases are linked because Clements led investigators to Celis remains in a remote part of Avra Valley where Maribel Gonzalez remains were found too.

Investigators say there’s a possible match for Clements DNA on Maribel Gonzalez remains.